Photo Release

March 26, 2024 Zubiri calls for “pause” to war: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri calls for peace and a “pause” to war to end bloodshed and loss of innocent lives across the world. Speaking before fellow parliamentarians during the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday, March 24, 2024, Zubiri noted that conflict slows down global growth in the world economy, triggers imbalanced trade deficits and creates an inflationary environment that harms the poor. “The search for peace remains an urgent task and elusive dream. The raging strifes that dot the world underscore the mission that we, parliamentarians, should pursue on behalf of mankind. And that is to mount the campaign to pause war, to stop the bloodshed and the suffering of innocent civilians whose lives have been disrupted,” according to Zubiri. He said the IPU, which has a rich heritage of inspiring confidence, could serve as a bridge of peace and understanding. “This legacy of bold thinking and brave action should spur parliamentarians of the world today to craft strategies that will silence the guns of this time, ending the misery of people caught in the crossfire of conflicts,” he added. The Senate President urged parliamentarians to harness their ties and strengthen the values they share in their common dream of having all people live in a world of peace. The IPU is a global organization of national parliaments whose primary purpose is to promote democratic governance, accountability and cooperation among its members. This year’s IPU theme is "Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding."