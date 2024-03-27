Photo Release



Villar gets UNAP awards: Senator Cynthia Villar received Human Rights Awards for Poverty Alleviation from United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP), for her initiatives in eliminating poverty and maintaining a healthy environment. The distinguished award was given during the ceremony held at Manila Hotel on Tuesday,March 28. On photo (L-R) President ITIP- Atty.Joey Lina;UNAP Global President-Roderick C. Cruz;Comm. Joseph Sevilla;UNAP National President-Dr.Ramona Ines Bustamante-Raneses; Sen Cynthia Villar; UNAP Regional Chapter President- Comm. Bai Norhata M. Alonto; and UNAP Luzon Chapter -President.Atty. Alex Nepomoceno

*****

Tumanggap ng Human Rights Awards for Poverty Alleviation si Senator Cynthia Villar mula sa United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP) para sa kanyang mga inisyatiba sa pagtanggal ng kahirapan at pagpapanatili ng isang malusog na kapaligiran. Ang natatanging parangal ay ibinigay sa seremonya na ginanap sa Manila Hotel noong Martes, Marso 28. Nasa larawan (L-R) President ITIP- Atty. Joey Lina;UNAP Global President -Roderick C. Cruz; Comm. Joseph Sevilla;UNAP National President-Dr. Ramona Ines Bustamante-Raneses; Sen Cynthia Villar; UNAP Regional Chapter President- Comm. Bai Norhata M. Alonto; at UNAP Luzon Chapter President- Sinabi ni Atty. Alex Nepomoceno