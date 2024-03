Photo Release

March 27, 2024 PH internet access remains inadequate even after 30 years of internet connectivity—Gatchalian: As the country commemorates March 29, 1994 as the day the Philippines was first connected to the internet, Senator Win Gatchalian said that internet access in the country remains inadequate, potentially hampering economic development if left unaddressed. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN