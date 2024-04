Photo Release

March 31, 2024 Gatchalian seeks inquiry on BIR imposition of 25% withholding tax, 12% VAT on cross-border services: Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s imposition of a 25% withholding tax and 12% VAT on all cross-border services rendered by non-resident foreign corporations (NRFC), saying this could drive away foreign entities from doing business in the country. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN