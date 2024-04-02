Photo Release

April 2, 2024 Funding of local hospitals: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go says he fully supports measures seeking to establish, upgrade, convert or rename local hospitals across the nation. However, Go said, he wants to ascertain that these hospitals would be fully funded so that they would not become white elephants once the bills become a law. “I reiterate the need to ascertain the commitment of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) as to the implementation and funding of these local bills. It is crucial to know the priorities of the DOH and DBM in funding the construction, repair and rehabilitation of various health facilities,” Go said during the public hearing conducted by the Committee on Health and Demography Tuesday, April 2, 2024. He said the Senate has approved 69 laws for the upgrade and establishment of various public hospitals all over the country during the 18th Congress. Go, committee chair, said he will also look into the implementation of the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, programs of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act and an update on the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP), among others. “In the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), P58 billion was approved for MAIP. No patient should be turned away. We need to be updated on the balances and utilization from time to time,” Go said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)