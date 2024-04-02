Photo Release

April 2, 2024 Updates on bullying in hospitals: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, during Tuesday's hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography, April 2, 2024, seeks an update from the Department of Health (DOH) on its investigation on the reported bullying incidents in several hospitals in the country, particularly at the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in Quezon City and the University of Sto. Tomas Hospital (USTH) in Manila. Tulfo, during the previous hearing, highlighted the pervasive issue of bullying within hospital settings, which is adversely impacting medical frontliners, particularly first-year resident doctors, interns, and occasionally, non-physician staff, ultimately compromising their ability to deliver effective healthcare services. Tulfo noted that these junior residents frequently endure humiliation and verbal abuse in the presence of patients and other individuals. “Is there any development?” the senator asked. DOH Sec. Teodoro Herbosa, in reply, said he was informed by the EAMC director that the two cases of suicide in the hospital were not related to bullying but due to personal problems. Herbosa also said the suicide case at the USTH was already a 10-year old case and that the family of the victim no longer wanted to pursue a case. When Tulfo asked about the steps taken by the DOH to stop bullying in hospital setting, Herbosa said the department has drafted a manual on the rights of health care workers against bullying, harassment and discrimination, put up posters in emergency rooms, and set up crisis hotlines. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)