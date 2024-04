Photo Release

April 3, 2024 Gatchalian urges DOE to address possible yellow alert as warmer months kick in: As the country braces for even warmer weather this April, Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DOE) to immediately implement stop-gap measures to address an expected yellow alert in areas covered by the Luzon grid due to the ongoing El Niño weather aberration. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN