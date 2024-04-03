Photo Release

April 3, 2024 More than just a tourist attraction: Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the local government of Bohol and other concerned agencies to work together in coming up with solutions to the problems hounding the Chocolate Hills, one of the country's declared protected areas and recognized as the first global geopark by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). During the public inquiry of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change into the controversial construction of resort facilities within the Chocolate Hills Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Binay emphasized the importance of identifying the insufficiencies of existing policies aimed at conserving and protecting the environment and natural treasures of the country. “Our Chocolate Hills are more than just a tourist destination. It is a UNESCO site and a protected area. They deserve to be taken care of because they play a crucial role in our conservation efforts, utilization and management of our natural genetic resources,” Binay pointed out. (Joseph Vidal/Senate)