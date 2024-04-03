Photo Release

April 3, 2024 Deficient implementation of environmental laws: Sen. Cynthia Villar says the regional offices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) seem to be remissed in their duty to protect the country’s protected areas such as the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument in Bohol and Mount Apo Natural Park in North Cotabato, Davao del Sur and Davao City. Villar, who presided over the first public hearing of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change Wednesday, April 3, 2024 on the defacement and exploitation of the protected areas, said the DENR regional offices seemed to be one of the weak links in the department’s protection mechanisms. This, after senators found out that the DENR regional office, as a member of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), is responsible for drafting the agenda of the meetings which eventually led to the approval of the construction of structures within the vicinity of the Chocolate Hills. “While the Philippine government has established a robust framework of policies, laws and regulations for the protection of our protected areas, there appears to be a deficiency in their implementation. Therefore, there is a need for greater efforts from those responsible to protect them, as well as from all of us Filipinos, to safeguard our protected areas,” Villar said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)