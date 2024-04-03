Photo Release

April 3, 2024 Gatchalian: Safe schools for students: Sen. Win Gatchalian seeks assurance that schools in Zamboanga del Norte are safe and free from possible landslides as he asks a report on mitigating efforts that the local government unit (LGU) and provincial schools have enforced. “I need to demonstrate that mitigating measures were indeed implemented in the past. If not, are there plans to implement mitigating measures whether by the LGU or schools, so that we can allay the fears of our countrymen in Zamboanga Del Norte that their schools are safe and government is doing something to make this safe,” Gatchalian said during Wednesday’s hearing, April 3, 2024. Gatchalian presided over the Committee on Basic Education hearing to discuss bills for the establishment of Baguio City High School for the Arts (Senate Bill No. 2096 and House Bill No. 7316), and Baguio City Sports High School (HBN 8700). Discussed also were the separation of school extensions and annexes (HBN 9128 -- Balongbalong National High School in Pitogo, Zamboanga Del Sur); HBN 9295 -- Denrica National High School in Garchitorena, Camarines Sur); HBN 9296 -- Sipakong National High School in Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga Del Norte); HBN 9297 -- Mangop National High School in Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga Del Norte); HBN 9298 -- Jose P. Brillantes Elementary School in Siocon, Zamboanga Del Norte); HBN 9299 -- Hatib Asamuddin Elementary School in Siocon, Zamboanga Del Norte). (Nelson Ortiz/Senate PRIB)