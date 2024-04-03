Photo Release

April 3, 2024 Protected areas must unite not divide: Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa asks resource persons during the public hearing on the defacement and exploitation of protected areas in Bohol and Mount Apo to explain the prevailing policies governing public domains. Dela Rosa said he returned to his mother’s hometown in Antequera, Bohol during the holy week and saw the resort being built in the heart of the Chocolate Hills. “Ever since I was a child until I serve as a soldier, I stayed for a long time in the mountains and the foothills of Mount Apo. I had an understanding, that we people only live in this world. It's undeniable that nature and humans are inextricably linked. I wish to hear from our resource persons what we must do to ensure that we are truly taking care of our natural resources. Proactive, not reactive. Our national monuments and protected areas must unite us, not divide us,” Dela Rosa said Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The senator pointed out that issues like environmental protection and biodiversity require and demand a unified approach. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)