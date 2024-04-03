Photo Release

April 3, 2024 Tulfo questions DENR's FIM: Sen. Raffy Tulfo questions the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) freedom of information manual (FIM) that prohibits the agency from disclosing the list of applicants for the Environment Compliance Certificate (ECC) and mining. During Wednesday’s hearing April 3, 2024 of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Tulfo asked the DENR if giving any information on the list of ECC and mining applicants a national security concern. “The DENR is the agency that is mandated to protect and promote our environment but due to the recent events, this agency is no longer doing its job and I considered it as ‘bantay salakay’,” Tulfo said. “When we call the DENR to inquire and investigate about illegal structures and issues that destroy the environment, they are pointing a finger at anyone,” he added. Tulfo delivered a privilege speech on March 18, 2024 condemning the illegal resort development and the environmental challenges besetting the Mt. Apo National Reserve. He also denounced the private resorts established at the Chocolate Hills in Bohol. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)