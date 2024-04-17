Photo Release

April 17, 2024 Philippines-Japan ties, stronger than ever: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri received the newly designated Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines, His Excellency ENDO Kazuya, at the Senate Ceremonial Hall on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. Senate President Zubiri cited the close and enduring friendship of the Philippines with Japan. He also conveyed his gratitude to Japan for its support not only in defense but also for the active people-to-people exchanges by two countries, made evident by the visit of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumiyo in November of last year and most recently, by the Trilateral Summit among the leaders of the US, Japan and the Philppines. Senate President Zubiri also recognized Japan’s instrumental role in the peace process which brought forth the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Ambassador ENDO Kazuya, on the other hand, expressed his sincerest appreciation for Senate President Zubiri’s hardworking efforts in strengthening Philippine relations with Japan. The Ambassador acknowledged the achievements of the said trilateral meeting of U.S. President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumiyo, and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and committed to exert all his efforts to bring all these into fruition. The Senate President also expressed hopes for the conclusion of the negotiations on the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) to enhance cooperation in the field of defense equipment and technology, and military cross-training, in view of the dynamic changes in our regional security landscape. He also encouraged the Ambassador to engage private and business sectors from Japan in a healthy discussion once the CREATE MORE Act is being deliberated upon in the Philippine Senate, to further boost PH and Japan’s cooperation in terms of trade and investment. (Photos by Francis Santocildes, OSP/OIRP)