May 9, 2024 Institutionalizing Philippine National Games: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairman of the Committee on Sports, answers the query of Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III during the period of interpellation of Senate Bill No. 2514 or the Act Institutionalizing the Philippine National Games (PNG) Wednesday, May 8, 2024. According to Go, the bill aims to integrate a comprehensive national sports program, linking grassroots sports promotion to sports development and encouraging all local government units to promote the development of sports in the countryside. Under the measure, the PNG will train and develop potential athletes in various sports for international sports competitions. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)