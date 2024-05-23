Photo Release

May 23, 2024 ‘Tol sponsors Filipino citizenship to Russian figure skater: Majority Leader Francis “Tol’ Tolentino, former chairperson of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, sponsors a measure which seeks to grant Filipino citizenship to Russian figure skater Aleksandr Sergeyevich Korovin. Tolentino, during a plenary session Wednesday, May 22, 2024, said Korovin proudly stood and vowed to give his 100 percent when representing the Philippines in international sporting events. Senate Bill No. 2461 seeks to grant citizenship to Korovin beyond the Olympics, “because Mr. Korovin is committed not just to winning us a medal at the Olympics but also imparting skills and a Champion’s heart to our youth,” the majority leader said. Korovin won a prestigious Grand Prix medal and a silver from the 2018 Skate America. His talents on the ice made him successful in the International Skating Union (ISU) Challenger Series, where he has amassed a substantial collection of medals. Notably, he secured gold at both the 2018 Challenger Series Nebelhorn Trophy and the 2018 Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)