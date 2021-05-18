Press Release

May 18, 2021 Gatchalian bats anew for improved Free Tuition Law implementation on Nat'l Higher Education Day Amidst the nationwide celebration of the first 'National Higher Education Day,' Senator Win Gatchalian raised again the need to improve the implementation of the 'Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act' (Republic Act 10931) or the Free Tuition Law which will ensure continued education for 1.3 million students. For one, Gatchalian said the reimbursement of tuition and miscellaneous fees should be automated to prevent delays, which would spare both schools and students from taking on additional financial burden. A 2019 discussion paper from the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) pointed out that when tuition and miscellaneous expenses are not reimbursed, schools would absorb the deficiency or students would have to shoulder the costs. State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) have to submit their billing requirements before they receive their reimbursements. Before the implementation of the Free Tuition Law, fees form part of schools' income and are used for operations. In September 2020, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) reported that 12 SUCs and LUCs have not received reimbursement for tuition and miscellaneous fees because of compliance issues. The senator added that the imposition of quarantine measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for automation to help streamline the processing of documents' submission and distribution of funds. Last year, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 1793 or the Full Digital Transformation Act of 2020, which seeks to provide full, integrated E-Government (eGov) services to the public by the end of 2022. For the lawmaker, this proposed measure would help CHED, as well as SUCs and LUCs promote zero-contact policy and facilitate the more efficient delivery of services. Gatchalian's proposal of a "One Filipino, One Bank Account" would also complement the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) efforts to streamline the distribution of subsidies, including stipends for Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES). This proposed measure seeks to mandate the opening of a bank account or virtual wallet, which will serve as a payment platform for the distribution of financial aid. There are 500,000 TES beneficiaries who receive additional funding for education-related costs. Gatchalian, the original proponent of providing free tuition to tertiary students, filed the first version or House Bill No. 5905 on July 6, 2015 when he was then serving as congressman of Valenzuela City. He re-filed it (Senate Bill No. 198) when he became senator in 2016. "Ang maayos na pagpapatupad ng Free Tuition Law ay nangangahulugang magpapatuloy ang edukasyon sa mahigit isang milyong mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Sa pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon sa pinsala ng pandemya, kailangang palawigin natin ang papel ng teknolohiya upang matiyak ang mabilis at mabisang serbisyo sa ating mga mag-aaral, mga kolehiyo, at mga pamantasan," said Gatchalian. # # # Panawagan ni Gatchalian sa Nat'l Higher Education Day: maayos na pagpapatupad ng batas sa libreng kolehiyo Sa gitna ng pagdiriwang ng unang National Higher Education Day, muling binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian na dapat pang pag-ibayuhin ang pagpapatupad sa Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act 10931) o ang Free Tuition Law. Ito ay para matiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon para sa mahigit isang (1.3) milyong mga mag-aaral. Isa sa mga dapat tutukan, ayon kay Gatchalian, ang automated na pagproseso ng pamamahagi ng tuition at miscellaneous fees upang hindi madagdagan ang pasaning pinansyal ng mga paaralan at mga mag-aaral. Ayon sa isang discussion paper ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), maaaring mag-abono ang mga paaralan o kaya naman ay maipasa sa mga mag-aaral ang mga gastusin kung hindi ma-reimburse ang tuition at miscellaneous expenses. Sa ilalim kasi ng batas, dapat munang isumite ng mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) at mga Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) ang kanilang mga billing requirements bago nila matanggap ang kanilang mga reimbursement. Bago pa maipatupad ang batas sa libreng kolehiyo, ang binabayaran ng mga mag-aaral ay ginagamit na pantustos sa operasyon ng mga paaralan. Noong Setyembre 2020, matatandaang may labing dalawang SUCs at LUCs na hindi nakatanggap ng kanilang reimbursement dahil sa isyu sa compliance, ayon sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Ayon kay Gatchalian pinakita ng panahon ng pandemya na kinakailangan ang automation upang mapabilis ang pagproseso sa mga dokumento at pagpapamahagi ng pondo. May dalawang panukalang batas ang senador na makatutulong sa pagpapatupad ng libreng kolehiyo. Ang Senate Bill No. 1793 o ang Full Digital Transformation Act of 2020 ay layong magbigay ng komprehensibong E-Government (eGov) services sa publiko bago magwakas ang 2022. Ayon sa mambabatas, matutulungan nito ang CHED, mga SUCs at LUCs na isulong ang zero contact policy at pabilisin ang paghahatid ng serbisyo. Ang panukalang "One Filipino, One Bank Account" naman ay makatutulong sa mabilis na pamamahagi ng ayuda, kabilang ang Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES). Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, ang pagbubukas ng bank account o virtual wallet ay mahalaga upang derecho nang matanggap ng account holders ang mga tulong pinansyal. May kalahating milyong (500,000) benepisyaryo ang TES na nakakatanggap ng karagdagang tulong pinansyal para sa mga gastusing may kinalaman sa pag-aaral. Si Gatchalian ang kauna-unahang nagsulong ng Free Tuition Law para sa mga estudyante sa kolehiyo. Ang unang bersiyon ng kanyang panukalang batas o House Bill No. 5905 ay inihain noong siya pa ay congressman noong July 6, 2015. Pagtungtong niya sa senado noong 2016 inihain niya uli ito (Senate Bill No. 198) hanggang sa naging ganap na itong batas. "Ang maayos na pagpapatupad ng Free Tuition Law ay nangangahulugang magpapatuloy ang edukasyon sa mahigit isang milyong mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Sa pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon sa pinsala ng pandemya, kailangang palawakin natin ang papel ng teknolohiya upang matiyak ang mabilis at mabisang serbisyo sa ating mga mag-aaral, mga kolehiyo, at mga pamantasan," ani Gatchalian. # # #