Hontiveros renews calls for reparations for comfort women

Senator Risa Hontiveros reiterated her call for just and meaningful reparations for Filipino comfort women and their families, stressing that time is running out for the Philippine government to seek redress for and recognize the few remaining Malaya Lolas.

Hontiveros made this appeal following her meeting with the nonprofit organization Malaya Lolas, which is composed of Filipino survivors of sex slavery.

"Labing-walo na lang ang natitirang Malaya Lolas. They cannot wait any longer," Hontiveros said. "President Marcos and the entire administration must make good on their promise to extend aid and assistance to them. Hindi dapat hayaan ng ating gobyerno na pumanaw sila nang hindi nakakamtan ang hustisya para sa kanila."

Hontiveros also visited Bahay na Pula, which was used by the Japanese Imperial Army to perpetrate sexual violence.

"Bahay na Pula has been torn down, leaving only its foundation behind. I hope this can be undone. Sana i-rebuild ito at gawing memorial site para sa lahat ng victim-survivors ng wartime sexual violence," she said.

She continued, "Bukod dito, sana gawin ng gobyerno ang lahat nang paraan para ma-recover ang nawawalang Comfort Woman statue na dati nang inilagay sa Maynila at tinanggal para sa 'di umano'y drainage project. Masyado nang matagal na pilit tinatago ang malagim na hinarap ng ating mga lola. It's time we commemorate this and learn from it."

Hontiveros -- who has authored laws against sexual violence, abuse, and exploitation -- has filed Senate Resolution No. 539, which urges the government to ensure just and meaningful reparations are given to Filipino comfort women and their families after the Philippines was called out by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.

The UN panel said the Philippines failed to fulfill its treaty obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women by not seeking redress for comfort women.