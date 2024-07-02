STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT FRANCIS "CHIZ" G. ESCUDERO ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENATOR SONNY ANGARA AS EDUCATION SECRETARY

July 2, 2024

My heartfelt congratulations to Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara on his well-deserved appointment as Secretary of the Department of Education. This significant role reflects his extensive experience and unwavering commitment to improving our nation's educational system.

Secretary Angara's task ahead is indeed gargantuan, but I have full confidence in his ability to lead the DepEd with excellence and integrity. His proven track record in legislative work, particularly in education reform, uniquely positions him to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. His background in both Philippine and international education systems equips him with the necessary perspective and expertise to elevate our educational standards.

The Senate fully supports Secretary Angara, and we look forward to working collaboratively to fulfill our shared vision of an improved and inclusive education system for all Filipinos.

Congratulations once again, Secretary Angara. Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and I am certain that you will lead the DepEd to new heights of success.