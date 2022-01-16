Press Release

January 16, 2022 Villar aims to strengthen the livestock industry For decades now, the Philippines's livestock industry has received limited attention and developmental assistance from the government, Senator Cynthia Villar has renewed pitch to give it a boost. "The livestock sector comprising of cattle, hogs, poultry and dairy should be able to guarantee food security and reduce poverty in the countryside by giving better income and jobs to farmers and their families," said Villar. The sector's development can improve availability and affordability of safe and nutritious livestock, poultry and dairy products for the 110 M Filipinos, she added. The senator, chairperson of the Senate committed on agriculture, food and agrarian reform, noted that this sector's issues and problems should be addressed. This prompted her to seek the help of the Department of Finance to conduct a study on the competitiveness of the country's livestock sector to be the basis of the draft bill. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) reported out their findings during the hearing. There are several bills related to this matter, which include Senate Bill No. 139 authored by her and Sen. Nancy Binay, seeks to strengthen and rationalize the livestock industry to promote its development, protection and regulatory functions. This shall cover dairy and native animals, poultry and establishment of a livestock development fund to secure yearly government support. Their proposed measure, along with Senate Bill 1297 filed by Sen. Lito Lapid, Villar said, will further boost the country's capacity for early detection and preventive response to livestock diseases. "The government's thrust must be that of early detection and control of the disease to prevent it from reaching the level of an outbreak and from spreading across entire regions," she added. Moreover, Senate Bill 821 of Sen. Sonny Angara as in Villar's bill calls for the propagation and utilization of Native Animals. Senator Ralph Recto's SB No.1048 is for providing financial assistance to backyard raisers affected by major animal disease epidemic while SB 2176 of Sen. Pangilinan is for the establishment of swine competitiveness enhancement fund. "The African Swine Fever which hit the industry in 2019 which resulted in the culling of thousands of pigs, wiping out entire farms and growers and local governments frantically imposing entry bans for all pork and pork-related or commingled products from disease-stricken areas. The outbreak adversely affected the 260 Billion-peso swine industry of the country," pointed out Villar. In the NEDA's presentation, it emphasized that yellow corn is the main component of animal feed production and the main driver of livestock and poultry prices. The yellow corn industry and animal feeds promotion and propagation have to be considered in crafting the development of the sector as well, like substituting corn with high protein vegetable as livestock feeds. The Department of Agriculture should have agencies for regulatory and disease control and development at the same time. Both are very important in supporting livestock, poultry and dairy industry. The senator believes that given the right investments and resources, proper implementation and transparency, the agriculture and food systems can provide adequate, affordable, safe and nutritious food to everyone, everywhere, every day - even in times of crisis," stressed the senator. ### ________________________________________ Villar, nais palakasin ang livestock industry Sa paglipas ng maraming dekada, limitadong atensyon at tulong sa pagsulong ang natatanggap ng livestock industry ng Pilipinas, nais ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang panibagong pagtutulak sa pagpapalakas ito. "The livestock sector comprising, hogs, poultry and dairy should be able to guarantee food security and reduce poverty in the countryside by giving better income and jobs to farmers and their families," ayon kay Villar. "The sector's development can improve availability and affordability of safe and nutritious livestock, poultry and dairy products for the 110 M Filipinos," dagdag pa niya. Binigyan diin ng senador, chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture, food and agrarian reform, na kailangang agarang tugunan ang mga isyu at suliranin nito. . Bunga nito, hiniling niya ang tulong ang Department of Finance na pag-aaralan ang competitiveness ng livestock sector ng bansa na magiging basehan ng kanilang draft bill. Iniulat ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) at Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) sa SenTe hearing ang kanilang findings sa bagay na ito. "There are several bills related to this matter, which include Senate Bill No. 139 authored by her and Sen. Nancy Binay, seeks to strengthen and rationalize the livestock industry to promote its development, protection and regulatory functions. This shall cover dairy and native animals and establishment of a livestock development fund to secure yearly government support," pahayag ni Villar. Palalakasin ng kanilang panukalang bafas, kasama ang Senate Bill 1297 ni Sen. Lito Lapid, ang kapasidad ng bansa para sa mas maagang detection at preventive response sa livestock diseases. "The government's thrust must be that of early detection and control of the disease to prevent it from reaching the level of an outbreak and from spreading across entire regions," sabi pa niya. Bukod dito, gaya ng Villar bill, nananawagan din ang Senate Bill 821 ni Sen. Sonny Angara para sa propagation at paggamit Native Animals. Nais din ni Senator Ralph Recto sa kanyang SB No.1048 na magbigay ng pinansiyal na tulong sa backyard raisers na apektado ng major animal disease epidemic samantalang ang SB 2176 ni Sen. Pangilinan ay para sa pagtatayo ng swine competitiveness enhancement fund. "The African Swine Fever which hit the industry in 2019 which resulted in the culling of thousands of pigs, wiping out entire farms and growers and local governments frantically imposing entry bans for all pork and pork-related or commingled products from disease-stricken areas. The outbreak adversely affected the 260 Billion-peso swine industry of the country," giit ni Villar. Sa NEDA presentation, tinukoy na ang yellow corn ang pangunahing sangkap ng animal feed production at main driver ng livestock at poultry prices. Ikinokonsidera ang yellow corn industry at animal feeds promotion at propagation sa pag-unlad ng sektor gaya ng pagpapalit sa mais ng high protein vegetable bilang livestock feeds. Dapat magkaroon ang Department of Agriculture ng mga ahensiya sa regulatory at disease control at development. Mahalaga ito sa pagsuporta sa livestock, poultry at dairy industry. Naniniwala ang senador na sa tamang investments at resources, implementasyon at transparency, makapagbibigay ang ating agrikultura at food systems ng sapat, abot- kaya, ligtas at masustansiyang pagkain s lahat - saan mang lugar, sa lahat ng oras, kahit sa panahon ng krisis. ###