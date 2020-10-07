Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Salute to 30 gallant men and women of the AFP: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. salutes the 30 gallant men and women of the Armed Forces of the Philippines “for their dedication, bravery and patriotism as demonstrated in their many years as officers.” Revilla made a special mention of Air Force Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Air Force B/Gen. Pedro Francisco III, Army Col. Jose Jesus Luntuk and Lt/Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos, who was officially installed commander of the Northern Luzon Command of the Philippine Army last month. “My snappiest salute,” Revilla said during the Commission on Appointments' Committee on National Defense confirmation hearing Wednesday, October 7, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)