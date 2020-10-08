Photo Release

October 8, 2020 New foreign posts: Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Thursday, October 8, 2020 asks Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro "Teddy Boy" Locsin Jr. during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee G on the proposed P22 billion budget of DFA for 2021 what considerations the department has taken into account when opening foreign posts. Drilon said he believes the proposed foreign posts in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan; and Sri Lanka will serve as political listening posts "given that we don't have much commercial activities in these three countries nor do we have a significant number of overseas Filipino workers there." Locsin said they propose to open hardship posts to build up their core of diplomats. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)