Photo Release

October 14, 2020 On Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks for the commitment of Public Works Secretary Mark Villar to start the construction of the 32-kilometer Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge, which he said, has been an unrealized dream for the people of Region 6. During the Finance Subcommittee A hearing Wednesday, October 14, 2020 on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Drilon said the bridge, which will bring interconnectivity to three provinces, has been pending for 20 years. “Next year will be my last budget hearing because my term will expire in 2022. Can I get a commitment from you that we can start the construction before the next DPWH budget hearing a year from now?” Drilon asked. Villar, for his part, said he will do everything to speed up the implementation of the project and will constantly update Drilon on its progress. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)