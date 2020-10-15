Photo Release

October 15, 2020 On the Ratification of SBN 1520: Senate President Vicente Sotto III flashes a smile at his colleagues after the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1520 and House Bill No. 6756 or Doktor Para sa Bayan Act Thursday, October 15, 2020. Sotto had filed Senate Bill No. 1 or the Medical Scholarship Act at the start of the 18th Congress. The measure seeks to establish a medical scholarship program for deserving Filipino students with priority for qualified applicants from municipalities without government physicians to achieve the goal of assigning of at least one doctor for every municipality in the country (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)