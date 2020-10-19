Photo Release

October 19, 2020 Tourism will Come Back with a Vengeance: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri expresses full support for the proposed P3.84 billion budget of the Department of Tourism (DoT) for 2021 as he salutes the men and women of the agency headed by Sec. Bernadette Romulo Puyat for the good work they have done. Zubiri also told the DoT people not to be frustrated with what the Covid-19 pandemic has done to the industry saying that tourism will come back with a vengeance once the vaccine is available and people get vaccinated. “Let us make sure that we help the industry players and stakeholders be back on their feet and I’m sure that by the end of 2021, once everybody has been vaccinated, I can tell you tourism will come back with a vengeance,” Zubiri said during the Finance Subcommittee G virtual hearing Monday, October 19, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)