Photo Release

October 20, 2020 BARMM Electrification: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the hybrid hearing of Finance Subcommittee E on the proposed 2021 budget of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) Tuesday, October 20, 2020, questions the delay in the implementation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency-funded Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) electrification project, which has been pending since 2017. NEA Deputy Administrator Nikki Artis Tortola informed the committee that all the equipment and materials needed were delivered February 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in their schedule. He likewise committed the completion of the project by the end of the year or first quarter of 2021. “I look forward to that and I am sure all the residents of BARMM will, too,” Marcos said. The project called Improvement of Equipment for Power Distribution in Bangsamoro Area, is designed to upgrade the power distribution equipment of the six electric cooperatives operating in the area. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)