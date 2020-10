Photo Release

October 20, 2020 'Pastillas' Scam: Senator Risa Hontiveros, presiding over the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Tuesday, October 20, 2020, says the investigation on the “pastillas scam” in the Bureau of Immigration is getting a big picture. “We will get to the bottom of this. This house of cards will fall. It's not a matter of if, but when. We will break their business model,” Hontiveros said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)