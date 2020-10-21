Photo Release

October 21, 2020 Tolentino supports call to increase DHSUD budget: Sen. Francis Tolentino supports the call for additional budget for the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies during the virtual hearing on the agency’s proposed P3.975 billion for next year Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Tolentino suggested combining the housing budgets from other departments like the Social Welfare and the Interior and Local Government and transfer them to DHSUD. “How can we implement a massive housing program if we don’t have a housing budget? As it stands, a lot of budgetary allocations for housing are spread out in different departments. It is really logical if we aggregate all of this and put it in one department,” Tolentino said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)