Photo Release

October 22, 2020 Improve overseas voters’ participation: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to submit to the Finance Subcommittee H the list of programs it intends to do to increase overseas voters’ registration and participation, as well as the targets the poll body wants to achieve based on its programs. Drilon, during the virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Comelec Thursday, October 22, 2020, learned that of the 1,822,173 registered overseas Filipino voters, only 18.46 percent or 336,447 actually participated in the 2019 midterm elections. “I do appreciate that these are questions that they (Comelec) may have not anticipated, but maybe before November 9, I would like to request the chairman of the Comelec to submit to the committee their plans and their targets to improve the participation of our overseas compatriots,” Drilon said. Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas said they would comply with Drilon's request. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)