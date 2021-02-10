Photo Release

February 10, 2021 Pool of Specialized Teachers: Sen. Aquilino "Koko” Pimentel III congratulates Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian for sponsoring Senate Bill No. 1907 or the Act Instituting Services and Programs for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Pimentel said the out of the box thinking would ensure that learners with disabilities would be able to function and be productive members of the society. He suggested the creation of a pool of specialized teachers to ensure that learning resource centers would be adequately manned once the bill is enacted into law. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)