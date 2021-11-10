Photo Release

November 10, 2021 When will GPBB stop?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks the question to Senate Committee on Finance chairman Sen. Sonny Angara during the continuation of the hybrid marathon session on the proposed 2022 national budget, Thursday, November 11, 2021. According to Tolentino, the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) went beyond its mandate and has continuously amended the implementing rules without the knowledge of Congress. He added that since its creation, GPPB has issued 23 implementing rules and regulations (IRRs). “These are all IRRs beyond the knowledge of Congress, which now would show that they have exceeded the intent, language and the text of Republic Act (RA) 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act). When will they (GPPB) stop? Do they need handbrake legislation for this?” Tolentino said. Angara said the GPPB, according to its officials, is acting within its powers. Angara also cited Sec 63 (b) of RA 9184 which authorizes GPPB to formulate and amend, whenever necessary, the IRR and the corresponding standard forms for Procurement.” But Tolentino pointed out that the law only mentioned “standard forms” and not the substance or content of law. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)