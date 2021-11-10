Photo Release

November 10, 2021 On P2B NTF-ELCAC budget in agencies: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session November 11, 2021 on the proposed P5.024 trillion national budget for 2022, asks what will happen to the P2 billion support fund for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) that is embedded in the different government agencies such as the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), assuming that the Senate adopted the committee recommendation giving the task force a P4 billion budget for 2022. Lacson said the P2 billion fund allocated to these agencies “is too much” to render support services to the NTF-Elcac. “I think we should also review the P2 billion plus embedded under different agencies,” Lacson said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Screen grab)