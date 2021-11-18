Photo Release

November 18, 2021 Disinfection underway: Clad in personal protective equipment, personnel of the PHILCARE Manpower Services disinfect the entire session hall and committee hearing rooms Thursday, November 18, 2021, as a precaution against COVID-19. The Senate suspended the marathon hearing on the proposed 2022 national budget until Monday after Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, who attended the hearing Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19. Senate officials and employees who attended the Tuesday session were advised to go on forced home quarantine and get tested for the virus after five days. (Joseph Vidal /Senate PRIB)