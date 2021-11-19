Photo Release

November 19, 2021 Philippines-Hungary Bilateral Meeting: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, President of the Philippines-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Association, discusses with Deputy Speaker István Jakab of the National Assembly of Hungary, Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Toth, and Dr. Csaba Gyuricza of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences the opportunity of exporting Philippine tropical fruits such as pineapples and bananas to Hungary. Senator Zubiri also thanked the Hungarian government for scholarships provided to Filipino students. Deputy Speaker Jakab expressed Hungary’s intention to collaborate with the Philippines in the areas of agriculture, crop science and water management. The Senate Majority Leader was also joined by Senators Panfilo M. Lacson, Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay, Cynthia Villar, Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis N. Tolentino, and Ronald dela Rosa. (Senate OIRP/Photo by Joseph Vidal, PRIB)