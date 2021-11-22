Photo Release

November 22, 2021 On Sangley International Airport: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks for an update on the development of Sangley Point airport in Cavite which, he said, has been delayed. During Monday’s hybrid plenary session, November 22, 2021, deliberating on the proposed 2022 national budget, Tolentino expressed hope that the airport will be completed, along with the Bulacan international airport and the Light Rail Transit 1 extension to Cavite. Sen. Grace Poe, vice chairperson of the Finance committee defending the budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), said there are two parts in the development of Sangley airport: the domestic part being spearheaded by the DOTr which was already inaugurated in February 2020; and the international operations which is being handled by the Cavite provincial government. Tolentino also reminded the DOTr about the Philippine commitment during the recent 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland to reduce by 30 percent the greenhouse gas emission by 2030 as well as the zero-emission target for vehicles. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)