November 22, 2021 Strengthening teacher education: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, notes that strengthening teacher education is one of the solutions to strengthen the education system. During Monday’s hybrid plenary session, November 22, 2021, Gatchalian said Teacher Education Excellence Act (Senate Bill No. 2152) was approved on third reading a couple of months ago. He said the bill "is putting the most important actors together and formulating and strengthening our teacher education so that at the pre-service level, which is college, they will be taught what is required by DepEd (Department of Education) at the college level. So in a nutshell, (if the bill will be ratified and signed into law), that's one of the solutions to strengthen our education system.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)