Photo Release

November 22, 2021 Pass the bill on Educational Commission: Senate Minority Floor Leader Franklin M. Drilon calls on his colleagues to immediately pass a bill establishing an educational commission in the country to help craft important measures that will address the perennial problems plaguing the Philippine education system, such as funding and lack of classrooms, among others. During the marathon hybrid session Monday, November 22, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies, Drilon also urged both the Senate and House leadership to immediately constitute a body, through an educational commission, which he said has been done before, in order to provide more long-term solutions. “Let us have a roadmap, agreed upon by the executive and legislature, in order to provide a solution to this problem rather than every budget time, we debate on how much will be given to the education. There must be a plan to address this very serious concern in the education sector,” Drilon said. In response, Sen. Pia Cayetano said DepEd is already finalizing its Development Plan 2030, which is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and is meant to provide strategic direction in addressing the impact of COVID-19 and the concerns on learning. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)