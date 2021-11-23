Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Seize the opportunity: Sen. Richard Gordon urges the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to take advantage of developments in other countries to invite more investors into the Philippines. In his interpellation on the DTI's proposed 2022 budget Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Gordon inquired about the efforts of the agency's commercial attachés to attract investments that will generate jobs and aid the recovery of the Philippines from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DTI, he stressed, should be the "number one investment arm of the country". Finance committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara, defending the DTI's budget, said the department currently has 30 commercial attachés in 24 countries. "We can't wait for things to happen, we have to make things happen," Gordon told the DTI. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)