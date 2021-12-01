Photo Release

December 1, 2021 Revilla supports Bulay nomination: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses his support for the nomination of Rey Bulay as commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) during the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices meeting Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Revilla said he is confident Bulay would bring with him his varied experience and expertise as a former elected official, as a commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) and as chief prosecutor of Manila. “As an election lawyer, he will further enrich the wisdom of the body and articulate a unique voice in the organization. A voice that comes from someone who has been elected to public office and had been on the other side of the electoral exercise as a candidate and one that exacts accountability,” Revilla said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)