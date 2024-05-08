Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Courtesy call of Austrian Ambassador: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri receives His Excellency Johann Brieger, Ambassador of Austria to the Philippines, on 7 May 2024, discussing their governments’ efforts on labor and nuclear energy cooperation. They also exchanged views on how the world benefits from a rules-based order. The Senate President also reiterated the importance of maintaining the freedom of navigation and the rule of law in the West Philippine Sea and thanked Europe’s continued support for the Philippines. (Reference: Office of the International Relations and Protocol)