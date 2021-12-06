Photo Release

December 6, 2021 Exception to the rule: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during the plenary deliberation on Senate Bill No. 2239 or the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act Monday, December 6, 2021, asks Sen. Pia Cayetano if there are exceptions to the rule that would “pluck out from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) regulatory regime” consumable or ingestible products that fall outside of FDA’s expertise. Similarly, Tolentino said virgin coconut oil’s efficacy vis-à-vis COVID-19 is being studied by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Cayetano, who opposes the transfer of regulation of e-cigarettes from FDA to the Department of Trade and Industry said she would be open to a proposal that would direct the DOST to study the effects of e-cigarettes considering that scientists and health experts would be the ones to conduct it. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)