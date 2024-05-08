Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Reviving hog industry: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2558 otherwise known as Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD) Industry Development and Competitiveness Act, explains to Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III that bees are included in the definition of livestock under the definition of the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization. During plenary session Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Villar said the government is trying to help revive the hog industry because it was heavily affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF). She said 65 percent of the industry are small-scale farmers. According to her, the government increased the National Livestock Program from P1 billion to P4.1 billion due to the ASF that swept the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)