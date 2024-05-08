Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Senate takes up priority measures: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over the 71st plenary session Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Senators discussed priority measures such as Senate Bill No. 2501 or the Act Providing a New Separation, Retirement and Pension System for the Military and the Uniformed Personnel and Senate Bill No. 2558 or the Act Strengthening Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Industry Development and Competitiveness, Rationalizing the Organization and Functions of Relevant Government Agencies and Creating a Competitiveness Enhancement Fund. Also discussed was House Bill No. 9805 or the Act Granting Negros Electric and Power Corp., among others. Zubiri earlier said the Senate is eyeing to see the passage of 20 priority measures listed under the Common Legislative Agenda of the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (CLA-LEDAC) before the adjournment of the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)