Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Bill extending availability of 2021 national budget gets Senate nod: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III bangs the gavel signifying the passage of House Bill No. 10373 on third and final reading during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 13, 2021. A total of 22 senators voted in favor of the bill, which seeks to extend the availability of the 2021 appropriations to December 31, 2022, amending for the purpose, section 62 of the general provisions of Republic Act (RA) No. 11518 or the General Appropriations Act of 2021. The chamber also approved on final reading Senate Bill No. 1411 or the “Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2020”, SBN 2247, amending the Contractors’ License Law and 12 local bills that seek to convert school annexes to independent educational institutions. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)