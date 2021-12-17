Photo Release

December 17, 2021 More efforts to engage LGUs in face-to-face classes: Sen. Pia Cayetano underscores the need for the Department of Education (DepEd) to intensify its campaign in convincing local government units to engage in the return of the face-to-face classes and ensure that no children will be left behind. Cayetano, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Friday, December 17, 2021 on DepEd’s pilot implementation of the limited face-to-face classes amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, cited the observations of some international organizations and even the DepEd on the hesitancies of some LGUs in opening up schools in their respective localities, and some even pulled out from the plan. “I like to see more efforts in engagement. Of course, we can’t force them (LGUs) but we need the LGUs to be willing partners here, and we really need to exert more effort, more engagement because otherwise, they will be responsible for the children in their locality being left behind because of their refusal to be open about these things,’ Cayenato said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)