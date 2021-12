Photo Release

December 19, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during the session, 15 Feb. 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian urged the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to immediately tap the Electric Cooperatives Emergency and Resiliency Fund (ECERF) in order to provide relief to electric cooperatives affected by Typhoon Odette. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN