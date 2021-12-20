Photo Release



Sen. Tolentino Proposal: Senator Francis ‘Tol’ N. Tolentino on Saturday urged the Department of Heath (DOH) to utilize its mass vaccination drive against COVID-19 and inoculate those qualified residents currently taking shelter in different evacuation centers across the country amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette.

In an interview with DZRH, Tolentino said the government should take advantage of the current situation and bring its mass vaccination drive for qualified evacuees in Odette-hit areas, particularly in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Samantalahin na po ito ng Department of Health, ang mga kababayan natin sa Naga, Cebu, Talisay, Cebu, sa Bohol ay nasa evacuation centers, samantalahin na po ‘yan para magbakuna sa evacuation centers, hindi na natin iintayin ang Miyerkules pa para magpalista ulit, nasa evacuation centers na sila sama-sama na doon na natin bakunahan,” said Tolentino.

DOH welcomed Tolentino’s proposal, and said that LGUs in areas affected by Typhoon Odette may opt to mount vaccination drive in evacuation centers should they wish to, underscoring that the agency had done it in the past.