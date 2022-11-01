Photo Release

November 7, 2022 Ensuring the rights of employees: Sen. Raffy Tulfo appeals to his fellow lawmakers Monday, November 7, 2022 to ensure the proper implementation of laws that protect the rights and welfare of employees. Tulfo, in a privileged speech, noted an increase in incidents of employees encountering difficulties in recovering their money claims from labor cases they fought hard for. “Social justice mandates us to give our less-fortunate laborers a fighting chance with the laws that we implement. We should not just provide them with rights and benefits. We need to make sure that these rights are properly observed,” Tulfo said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)