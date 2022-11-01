Photo Release

December 6, 2022 Villar cites BFAS on its anniversary: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, acknowledges the Bureau of Agriculture and Fishery Standards (BFAS) for its significant contributions to the country's food security and food safety. During its 24th Founding Anniversary, she lauded BAFS for ensuring that the agriculture and fishery commodities being produced are safe, affordable and in quality. Villar, along with BAFS Director Vivencio Mamaril visit the "produce" of our local farmers which are being sold by cooperatives.