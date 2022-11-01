Photo Release

December 15, 2022 No to China violations: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, who was visibly moved by the privilege speech of Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino on the “Grey Zone” tactics of China in the South China Sea and West Philippine Sea Wednesday, December 14, 2022, suggests passing a resolution expressing the Senate’s stand against China’s violation by intruding into Philippine territories. Legarda also proposed that government agencies like the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Department of Education, among others to make their presence more known in the Kalayaan Island to protect its residents and the island. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)