Photo Release

February 6, 2023 Senators hand over reso to Yulo: Senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri hands over a copy of Senate Resolution No. 458 to Carlos Edriel Poquiz Yulo, Monday, February 6, 2023, congratulating and commending him for being one of the best gymnasts the country has seen and for bringing honor to the Philippines. In the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, Yulo brought home five gold medals which is considered a feat and a first among Filipino athletes. He also bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in different categories at the 55th Annual all-Japan Seniors Championships and a silver medal in the Men’s Vault event and a bronze medal in the Men’s Parallel Bars event of the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)